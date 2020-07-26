Mandan man dies in motorcycle crash near Richardton

Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Clayton Maloney, 62, of Mandan, was driving the motorcycle and died after failing to negotiate a curve along Old Highway 10 about 3 miles east of Richardton, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The 2008 Harley Davidson entered a ditch and overturned about 2 p.m. MDT.