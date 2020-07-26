Mandan man dies in motorcycle crash near Richardton

A motorcycle crash Saturday near Richardton killed a man and injured a woman.
Clayton Maloney, 62, of Mandan, was driving the motorcycle and died after failing to negotiate a curve along Old Highway 10 about 3 miles east of Richardton, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The 2008 Harley Davidson entered a ditch and overturned about 2 p.m. MDT.
A passenger -- Kasey Maloney, 42, of Mandan -- suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the patrol said. She was flown to a Bismarck hospital.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.
