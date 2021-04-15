Man survives after truck vaults 30-foot cliff in McKenzie County

A Colorado man survived when his pickup truck vaulted off a 30-foot cliff in western North Dakota.

Richard Hall, 60, of Grand Junction, Colorado, was northbound on U.S. Highway 85 when his pickup went off the road, traveled about the length of a football field through the ditch and then went over the cliff that was about three times the height of a basketball hoop, according to the Highway Patrol.

The truck rolled after it landed and came to rest on its roof. Hall suffered serious injuries, but they're not life-threatening, the patrol said. He was taken to a Watford City hospital.

The crash happened about 15 miles south of the city at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. Hall was alone in the vehicle. The patrol is continuing to investigate.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0