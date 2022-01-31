Man struck and killed on highway in northeastern North Dakota

A 65-year-old Rocklake man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 281 in northeastern North Dakota.

Charles Huovinen was slouched in the lane of traffic on his knees when he was hit by a Suburban 8 miles northwest of Rocklake about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, the Highway Patrol reported. Authorities are still investigating what happened.

The woman driving the Suburban and two boys who were passengers escaped injury. The Patrol identified the driver as Carlee Thomson, 41, of Cando. She was not cited.

