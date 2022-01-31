 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man struck and killed on highway in northeastern North Dakota

  • 0

A 65-year-old Rocklake man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 281 in northeastern North Dakota.

Charles Huovinen was slouched in the lane of traffic on his knees when he was hit by a Suburban 8 miles northwest of Rocklake about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, the Highway Patrol reported. Authorities are still investigating what happened.

The woman driving the Suburban and two boys who were passengers escaped injury. The Patrol identified the driver as Carlee Thomson, 41, of Cando. She was not cited.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Climate change threatens future of Winter Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News