Man pleads guilty in crash that killed Williston teenager

A Montana man could face life in prison after pleading guilty in a crash last year just north of Williston that killed a 16-year-old girl.
Samuel Hamilton, 28, of Belgrade, Mont., pleaded guilty Monday to felony criminal vehicular homicide, the Williston Herald reported.
Hamilton was charged after an April 7, 2019, crash that killed Alexis Meduna, a student at Williston High School.
Hamilton faces a mandatory minimum sentence of three years in prison and a maximum sentence of life behind bars because prosecutors say he meets the requirements to be considered a habitual offender.
Defense attorney Erich Grant said he didn’t think there would need to be a hearing on the habitual offender designation.
“I don’t think there’s any dispute on that,” he told Northwest District Judge Kirsten Sjue, who ordered a presentence investigation. A sentencing date was not immediately scheduled.
Hamilton was arrested at the scene of the crash. Police and prosecutors said he was driving drunk at more than 70 mph in a 55 mph zone and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of state Highway 1804 and a county road.
His pickup truck slammed into a Jeep Wrangler in which Meduna was riding in the passenger seat, authorities said. The crash killed her and injured the teenage driver of the Jeep. Hamilton's blood alcohol content was 0.15, nearly twice the legal limit for driving of 0.08, according to prosecutor Kathryn Preusse.