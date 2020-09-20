Man in custody in Williston homicide

WILLISTON -- A man is in custody in connection with the death of a 34-year-old woman in Williston that police have labeled a homicide.
Tevin Freeman, 29, was arrested early Saturday after police found the body of a woman in the 2200 block of 29th Avenue West, according to the Williston Police Department.
Formal charges were pending against him, the Williston Herald reported. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.
Police were called to the scene for a report of an unresponsive woman about 3 a.m. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name wasn't immediately released.
Police said they believed the homicide was linked to domestic violence.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!