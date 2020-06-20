Man ejected from vehicle in fatal rollover crash near Beach

BEACH -- A man died in a rollover crash Friday evening in Golden Valley County, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said.

His name will be released pending notification of relatives.

At approximately 7 p.m., he was driving 3 miles north of Beach on County Road 5 when he lost control, went in the ditch and rolled the vehicle.

He was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He died on scene due to his injuries, authorities said.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol, Golden Valley Sheriff’s Office and Beach Ambulance Service responded.

