Man dies in motorcycle crash near Richardton

A motorcycle crash Saturday near Richardton killed a man and injured a woman.

The 62-year-old Mandan man driving the motorcycle died after failing to negotiate a curve along Old Highway 10 about 3 miles east of Richardton, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The 2008 Harley Davidson entered a ditch and overturned about 2 p.m. MDT.

A 42-year-old female passenger, also from Mandan, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the patrol said. She was flown to a Bismarck hospital.

Authorities did not immediately name either person.

