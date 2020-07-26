Man dies in motorcycle crash near Richardton

Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

The 62-year-old Mandan man driving the motorcycle died after failing to negotiate a curve along Old Highway 10 about 3 miles east of Richardton, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The 2008 Harley Davidson entered a ditch and overturned about 2 p.m. MDT.