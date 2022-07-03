 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man dies in crash near Beulah involving off-road vehicle and pickup

An 88-year-old Zap man died Saturday after his off-road vehicle crashed with a pickup pulling a boat in Mercer County, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said.

A Can-Am Defender and a Dodge pickup pulling a boat were traveling north on County Road 21 about 10 miles north of Beulah shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday. Near the intersection of First Street Northwest, the Can-Am began to slow and the pickup began to pass it. The Can-Am turned toward First Street Northwest and struck the boat trailer, causing the driver to be ejected, the Highway Patrol said.

The 88-year-old driver was pronounced dead at Sanford Hospital in Bismarck.

The pickup driver, a 51-year-old man from Beulah, and his 20-year-old passenger were not hurt.

The Highway Patrol did not immediately release names pending notification of family.

