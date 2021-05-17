Man dead, woman injured after run over by SUV in Dickinson

A Dickinson man is dead and a Mandan woman seriously injured after being run over by an SUV on a Dickinson street.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The 26-year-old man fell off his bicycle in the middle of traffic about 6 p.m. Sunday, and the 55-year-old Mandan woman who saw him fall stopped her vehicle, got out and began rendering first aid, according to the Highway Patrol.
The SUV driven by an 85-year-old Dickinson man ran over both people, the patrol reported. The bicyclist died, and the Mandan woman suffered serious injuries and was flown to a Bismarck hospital. The SUV driver was not hurt.
The patrol is continuing to investigate, and did not immediately release the names of the people involved.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!