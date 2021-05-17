Man dead, woman injured after run over by SUV in Dickinson

A Dickinson man is dead and a Mandan woman seriously injured after being run over by an SUV on a Dickinson street.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The 26-year-old man fell off his bicycle in the middle of traffic about 6 p.m. Sunday, and the 55-year-old Mandan woman who saw him fall stopped her vehicle, got out and began rendering first aid, according to the Highway Patrol.

The SUV driven by an 85-year-old Dickinson man ran over both people, the patrol reported. The bicyclist died, and the Mandan woman suffered serious injuries and was flown to a Bismarck hospital. The SUV driver was not hurt.

The patrol is continuing to investigate, and did not immediately release the names of the people involved.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 8 Angry 1