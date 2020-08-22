 Skip to main content
Man, boy killed in Williams County crash

A crash in Williams County involving an SUV and a semitrailer killed a 24-year-old man and a 1-year-old boy from New Town.

The SUV the man was driving rear-ended the semitrailer, which was hauling a belly-dump trailer loaded with gravel, the Highway Patrol reported. The crash happened on state Highway 1804 about 30 miles east of Williston, shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday.

The SUV ended up on its top. The driver and 1-year-old boy were pronounced dead at the scene. A 3-year-old boy who also was riding in the SUV was flown to a Fargo hospital with serious injuries. Their names weren't immediately released.

The semi driver wasn't hurt.

