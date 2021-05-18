 Skip to main content
Man accidentally drowns in Little Muddy River
A Missouri man drowned in the Little Muddy River in northwestern North Dakota on Monday.

The Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Williston Police Department, Williston Fire Department and Williams County Underwater Search and Recovery Team responded to the scene north of Williston. The man was recovered from the river and taken to a Williston hospital, where he was declared dead.

The sheriff’s office identified him as 18-year-old Elijah Edmonds of Missouri. Authorities determined the death to be accidental, the Williston Herald reported.

