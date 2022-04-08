Major storm could hit Northern Plains next week; feet of snow possible

A storm that could pack feet of snow rather than inches is possible in the Northern Plains next week.

Forecasters are still determining the storm's track and its potential, but the National Weather Service Bismarck office on Friday said "there is increasing confidence" of an impactful storm Tuesday through Thursday with some locations in North Dakota seeing several inches of accumulating snow.

AccuWeather says the system will strengthen as it moves from the Rockies into the Great Plains and could produce dangerous conditions. Some areas could see 1-3 feet of snow, and there is a chance for strong winds, "massive" snowdrifts and road closures, according to Meteorologists Alex Sosnowski and Brandon Buckingham.

"Blizzard conditions are likely to unfold as the storm gains strength, snow piles up and winds increase," Buckingham said.

"Most long-term residents of the Northern Plains and Rockies know that April can deliver tremendous snowstorms," he added. "For example, the Black Hills of South Dakota average 10-20 inches of snow during the month of April. It is possible that the Black Hills and other locations in the region could pick up an entire month's worth of snow from this one storm."

Western North Dakota could use the moisture. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows nearly all of that half of the state as being abnormally dry or in some form of drought. Northwestern North Dakota is in extreme drought, the second-worst category.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the National Drought Mitigation Center, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The weekend forecast for the Bismarck-Mandan area calls for a mostly sunny day Saturday with a high temperature around 60, but a potentially rainy and slightly cooler Sunday, with highs in the lower 50s.

