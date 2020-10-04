Main Street ND Summit set this week

The 2020 Main Street ND Summit is set for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The annual event is part of Gov. Doug Burgum's Main Street Initiative to revitalize and spur growth in the state's communities. It's being held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The state Department of Commerce is hosting the event in partnership with the Economic Development Association of North Dakota, the North Dakota Council on the Arts and the Prairie Family Business Association. The theme is "Building Resilient Communities."

“Commerce is excited to have the final details available to showcase the many speakers and breakout sessions that will be offered at this year’s summit,” Commerce Deputy Commissioner Shawn Kessel said.

The summit will feature more than 20 speakers and panelists. Breakout sessions will include workforce development, partnership between businesses and community to retain and attract workforce, business and organizational succession planning, and community and economic development.