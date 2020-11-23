Main Street Initiative Vibrancy Grant program accepting applications

The North Dakota Department of Commerce is accepting applications through Jan. 4 for the second round of the Main Street Initiative Vibrancy Grant program.

The program provides small investments that encourage public art, activate underutilized space, or promote walking and biking.

“This grant opportunity provides tangible results for enhancing and improving community vibrancy, either by bringing people together for a common cause or by inspiring a sense of community investment that leads to bigger and more comprehensive improvements needed to enhance quality of life and livability,” Interim Commerce Commissioner Shawn Kessel said.

The first round of the program ended in July, with nine applicants getting a total of about $13,500.

For more information, go to https://belegendary.link/MainStreetVibrancyGrant.

