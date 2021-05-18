Maclean Bottoms boat ramp closed, likely for good

A popular boat ramp on the Missouri River south of Bismarck has been closed due to river erosion that a state official says would be too costly, impractical and dangerous to repair.

The Maclean Bottoms boating access site and picnic shelters are about 15 miles south of Bismarck off state Highway 1804, in the Oahe Wildlife Management Area. Problems at the site date to 2012, when the river channel began eating away at the eastern shoreline, according to Bob Frohlich, fisheries development supervisor for the state Game and Fish Department.

The state spent about $1.5 million that year installing sheet piling walls to protect the riverbank, but the ever-changing river channel has overcome the man-made obstruction.

"The whole river channel is sand, so it's easy to eat away," Frohlich said Tuesday. "It basically ate and eroded down and got to the bottom of those sheet pilings; they started sinking and eventually failed a couple of days ago. (The water) got behind them and started eating away at the parking lot."

The sheet pilings began sinking last year, and Game and Fish sought estimates then on repairing the problem.

"Those were like million-dollar fixes to maybe stabilize it," Frohlich said. "I think we're happy we didn't, because I don't think it would have mattered."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}