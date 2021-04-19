Lyft voucher program provides 800 rides in March; state seeks more sponsors

A state program that aims to reduce the number of impaired drivers on North Dakota roads through ride-hailing vouchers helped provide 800 Lyft rides in March.

Lyft users who want a ride between the hours of 5 p.m. and 2 a.m. each day can use a code to get $10 off their ride through the ND Sober Ride program. The state Transportation Department launched it on March 2 to coincide with St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and a "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" law enforcement campaign.

“We are blown away, and positively thrilled by the response the ND Sober Ride program received during the initial campaign launch,” Safety Division Director Karin Mongeon said.

The AAA auto club provided $10,000 to fund the voucher program last month.

“The fact this program was able to provide 800 sober rides in March shows the need for a program that supports good decisions," AAA spokesman Gene LaDoucer said.

The program has only $2,000 left and is looking for more sponsors. Interested companies should email lbjork@nd.gov.