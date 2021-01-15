Lutheran Social Services suspends programs, lays off staff

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Those who work in the agency’s mental health and behavioral health programs are working to connect clients with referrals and other services, he said.

Otterson said he hopes many of the programs will continue through transitions to other agencies. He said he’s working with agencies and nonprofit partners to continue the refugee resettlement program.

LSS Housing owns and operates 22 properties in 14 communities and manages another 14 properties in 10 communities. Those operations will continue for the immediate future and the agency is working with lenders on a longer-term plan, Otterson said.

Murray Sagsveen, chairman of the board of directors, said in a statement that decisions made years earlier created a financial crisis that forced the need for bankruptcy.

“Obvious economic realities -- such as the downturn in oil production and a global pandemic -- have been factors in this outcome,” Sagsveen said. “However, the primary factors remain the LSS Housing business model, its accumulated debt, its inability to cover its expenses and other agency-level decisions made in previous years.”

The North Dakota Department of Human Services said in a statement Friday that it will work to coordinate the transition of Lutheran Social Services programs.

“In partnership with Lutheran Social Services, we’ve improved the lives of thousands of North Dakotans,” said Chris Jones, executive director of the department. “It’s our goal now to coordinate the transition of LSSND programs and clients wherever possible.”

