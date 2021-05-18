Lutheran Social Services files for bankruptcy

Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota has filed for bankruptcy following financial problems associated with its affordable housing program.

The nonprofit submitted a voluntary petition last week to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of North Dakota seeking Chapter 11 protection. The court will now oversee the process of repaying Lutheran Social Services’ creditors for debts the organization incurred.

Lutheran Social Services announced in January that it had suspended its programs and was shutting down. It has since laid off all 283 of its employees, according to court documents. Forty of those positions were in Bismarck.

Eight people are working on contract to facilitate the “winddown” of its operations, according to a statement President and Chief Executive Officer Bob Otterson filed in court.

Lutheran Social Services estimates its liabilities to be between $1 million and $10 million and its creditors to number more than 200, according to the petition.