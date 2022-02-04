 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lottery ticket sold in Elgin worth $25,000 a year for life

A Lucky for Life lottery ticket sold in Elgin is worth $25,000 a year for life.

The ticket matched five white balls in Wednesday night's draw. The winning numbers were 3, 5, 11, 32 and 40, and the Lucky Ball was 16, according to the North Dakota Lottery office.

The ticket holder has the option of receiving an annuity payment of $25,000 a year for life (minimum of 20 years) or a lump sum cash payment of $390,000.

No one immediately claimed the ticket that was sold at R Family Market in Elgin.

The Lucky for Life top prize for the Friday draw is $1,000 a day for life.

