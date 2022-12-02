Longtime Tribune photojournalist moves on to new challenge

Not to sound like a worn-out political slogan, but ... it’s time for a change.

After 34 years nearly to the day, I am leaving The Bismarck Tribune. I have accepted a photographer position at the University of Mary.

During my time at the Tribune, my wife, Carlotta, and I have raised our three children, Matt, Garrett and Katie, and now are watching our three incredible grandchildren, Tommy, Dillion and Lilly, grow. We are loving every minute of it.

But the bittersweet of it is, I am having to leave my second home, my Tribune family.

And I truly mean family.

I knew I worked at a special place when I started on Nov. 28, 1988, but it was solidified in 1994 after our son, Garrett, was dealing with severe medical issues and we sought medical treatment at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. Paula Redmann passed the hat around the building and my generous co-workers donated nearly $800 to help pay for our expenses.

I never forgot that. This positive and compassionate workplace hasn’t changed in the years since.

I started my career in my native Montana at the Glendive Ranger Review with Jerry Zander as publisher and Karen Straus and later Ginny Archdale as editors from 1986-88.

In my time at the Tribune, I had the pleasure of working with eight publishers and seven editors, as well as countless talented reporters and copy editors. I am sad to leave my colleagues Jason Heupel, Jack Dura, Travis Svihovec, Jackie Jahfetson, Alex Kautzman, Marissa Zhang, Diane Newberry, Dave Selvig, Scott Throlson, Josh Dungan, Will Kincaid, Lonnie Bertsch and, of course, my fellow photojournalist Tom Stromme, Editor Amy Dalrymple and News Editor Blake Nicholson.

But I will most miss meeting the compassionate and resilient people of North Dakota while on my assignments in Bismarck, Mandan and western counties. I love my adopted state.

I have been to hundreds of sporting events and tournaments capturing the action and emotions of dedicated athletes and their coaches. I have lugged my 20-pound camera bag into the worst winter weather the northern prairie could unleash, and basked in the sun and taken in the sounds and beauty of Mother Nature on warm summer days along the Missouri River.

There are several news events that stick out in my mind: the ravages of a Missouri River flood, the military deployments of Desert Storm/Desert Shield and the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, the tragic funerals of those fallen in combat and the joyous homecoming of those returning to their family and friends.

The monthslong coverage of the Dakota Access Pipeline protest and rallies was a mixture of adrenaline-induced emotions and daily dread. Many news outlets were not welcomed by the protesters at the camp near Cannon Ball. It was frustrating to say the least.

I even went through a couple of hairstyles during my career. First came a very proud-looking mullet that I grew out to a ponytail that nearly reached my waist. To the delight of my rancher/veterinarian father, I cut my hair to its current length (donated to Locks of Love) on my 40th birthday in 2003.

Looking through the camera viewfinder, my eyes have seen cases of happiness and heartbreak. I would smile as I held my camera to my face as I observed the wonders of life at the site of a baby being born. I would hide my sadness as I witnessed the disaster of a house fire or the tragedy of a fatal car crash. I never wanted to be there, but it was my job.

My greatest fulfillment during my career was when I would undertake a long-term photo essay. What has made my time at the Tribune such a great work environment is because I was given a free rein to work on side projects. Good and generous people would open their doors and their lives to me. They would trust me to share their story so I could in turn share it with our readers.

I would spend months and in some cases more than a year talking with them and documenting their lives with my camera. I want to thank past editors Kevin Giles, Tim Fought, Dave Bundy, John Irby, Steve Wallick and Ken Rogers for encouraging me to explore my passion of the photo essay.

Amy recently gave me the green light to tackle more serious photo essay in multiday series addressing medical debt, hunger and homelessness. Amy cleared pages in the newspaper to give me plenty of room for my photos and stories, and Blake took my lengthy copy and cut, trimmed and shaped it into coherent packages of stories. My goal was to bring community awareness to these serious issues. I hope I succeeded.

There are so many people who let me into their lives, but I would like to specifically thank John Thompson; Katherine and Charlie Holle and their son, Karl; Marion Hoffman and her late husband, Jack; Darlene and Cody Martin and their children; Doug and Carol Dworshak; Chad Yale and his parents, Rocky and Cindy; and Eugene Panzer.

Most of all I especially want to thank my beautiful and dedicated wife. My high school sweetheart from Hardin, Montana, has been by my side throughout this incredible journey. She has been mostly patient and mostly understanding when I have called to say I have to stay late, or have needed to leave home on my day off to work on one of my photo essays. She refers to herself as a photo widow, but she is my rock.

There is something magical in documenting an important moment or capturing a person’s reaction at just the precise time to tell the story in an image. Equally there is nothing like the pressure, anxiety and adrenaline of looking up at the clock with a looming deadline minutes away, and the amazing feeling of accomplishment (and relief) when meeting it.

During my years at the Tribune I have taken hundreds of thousands of images, and I will never forgot that this newspaper gave me the platform to live out my dream of photographing people and telling their stories. It’s been an honor and a pleasure.