Longtime Devils Lake attorney, state senator Jack Traynor dies

Longtime North Dakota attorney and Republican state senator John T. Traynor has died.

The longtime Devils Lake attorney known by many as Jack died Sunday, according to the state Supreme Court. He was in his mid-90s.

Traynor, born in 1926, was a licensed attorney for nearly seven decades, and he served in the state Senate for 16 years, from 1991-2006. He was the father of U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor, who is based in Bismarck.

Jack Traynor graduated from the University of North Dakota School of Law in 1951, according to the Traynor Law Firm. He was director of a bank in Devils Lake for more than a quarter century before it was sold in 1997. He was national president of the American Elks Association in 1985-86 and visited 48 states, Panama and Puerto Rico.

While in the Senate, he served as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Senate Natural Resources Committee. The State Bar Association of North Dakota in 1999 presented him with its Legislative Service Award.

His wife, Jane, died last December.

