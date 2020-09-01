Long X Bridge project on track to finish in July 2021

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Concrete deck work is underway on the new crossing replacing the Long X Bridge south of Watford City.

The 2.2-mile, $34 million project is set to be completed in July 2021. Project manager Dan Schneider on Tuesday updated the state's Little Missouri Scenic River Commission on the work.

"We're doing pretty well," he said.

Concrete is being poured this month for the bridge deck. The first section of concrete went down last week. Concrete for the second section is scheduled to go down Wednesday, followed by the third and final section on Sept. 10. More work remains with barriers, texturing, staining and protective surface treatment.

Traffic is expected to move onto at least two lanes of the new, four-lane, open-deck bridge by early November, Schneider said. The old bridge will then be removed, a portion of its southern span salvaged.

Workers will complete the roadway for the project in the spring and summer of 2021.

The project's wildlife crossing is complete. Workers were seeding in front of the wildlife crossing Tuesday.