The North Dakota Department of Transportation will conduct a routine inspection of the Long X Bridge on state Highway 85 south of Watford City next week.

The inspection will take place from approximately 1-4 p.m. on Monday and 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday.

The speed limit will be reduced throughout the work zone and short delays are expected. Traffic will be reduced to one lane at times and flaggers will be present.

