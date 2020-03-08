Load restrictions going on more southwest North Dakota highways Monday

Load restrictions will be enforced on additional North Dakota Highways in the southwest region of the state beginning Monday, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Highways include:

West of and including Highway 281 and Highway 3 to the Montana Border

West and south of and including Highway 52 to from the junction of Highway 200

South of Highway 200 from the junction of Highway 52 to the junction of Highway 20

South of and including Highway 26 from the junction of Highway 1 to the junction of Highway 32 to the South Dakota border

Highway 32 south from the junction of Highway 38 to the junction of Highway 46

Highway 1 from the junction of Highway 26 to the South Dakota border

Highway 46 from the junction of Highway 1 to east of the junction of Highway 32

Motorists are encouraged to check the load restriction map daily, as restrictions may change quickly due to weather.

Statewide seasonal load restriction information is available by calling 511 or going online at www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info. Load restriction email updates also are available at http://www.dot.nd.gov/roadreport/loadlimit/loadlimitinfo.asp.

