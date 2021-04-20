Load restrictions being eased Thursday

Spring load restrictions are being lifted across southern North Dakota on Thursday, including in Burleigh County and the city of Bismarck.

The load limits on most city roadways, county and township roads, and state highways in the region will cease at 7 a.m.

Any exceptions in Burleigh County will be designated by on-site signs, County Engineer Marcus Hall said. There also are some exceptions in Bismarck, according to Traffic Engineer Mark Berg. And state Transportation Department officials encourage motorists to check the state load restriction map daily, as restrictions may change quickly due to weather.

Load limits are aimed at protecting roads left vulnerable by the spring thaw. They're typically lifted when roadbeds have stabilized enough to carry normal loads.

A map showing all Burleigh restrictions is available on the county website at www.burleighco.com. Bismarck street information is at www.bismarcknd.gov/streets.