Load restrictions being added to more North Dakota highways

Load restrictions are being added on more state highways across North Dakota, effective 7 a.m. Central time Wednesday, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Motorists are encouraged to check the load restriction map daily, as restrictions may change quickly due to weather. Statewide seasonal load restriction information is available by calling 511 or going online at www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info. Load restriction email updates also are available, at http://www.dot.nd.gov/roadreport/loadlimit/loadlimitinfo.asp.