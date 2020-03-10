Load restrictions being added to more North Dakota highways

Load restrictions are being added on more state highways across North Dakota, effective 7 a.m. Central time Wednesday, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Affected highways are:
- West of and including Highway 281 to the Montana border
- West of and including Highway 4 from the junction of Highway 281 to the Canadian border
- South of and including Highway 2 from the Minnesota border to the Montana border
Motorists are encouraged to check the load restriction map daily, as restrictions may change quickly due to weather. Statewide seasonal load restriction information is available by calling 511 or going online at www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info. Load restriction email updates also are available, at http://www.dot.nd.gov/roadreport/loadlimit/loadlimitinfo.asp.