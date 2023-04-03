The North Dakota Department of Transportation will implement seasonal load restrictions on several highways in the southwestern portion of the state beginning Thursday.

Load limits are common statewide in the spring. They're aimed at protecting roads left vulnerable by the spring thaw, and typically are implemented until roadbeds have stabilized enough to carry normal loads.

Information on state load limits is at www.dot.nd.gov/loadlimitinfo.asp.

Load limits took effect Monday in Bismarck and Burleigh County. A map showing Burleigh restrictions can be found on the county website, www.burleighco.com. A city map is at bit.ly/3G7dgxD.