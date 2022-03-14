Load limits starting soon in Burleigh County, Bismarck

Load restrictions will be in place in Burleigh County beginning 7 a.m. Friday, and limits likely will be implemented in Bismarck a few days later.

Load limits are aimed at protecting roads left vulnerable by the spring thaw. They're typically implemented until roadbeds have stabilized enough to carry normal loads.

A map showing all Burleigh County restrictions is available at www.burleighco.com.

The city of Bismarck anticipates putting load limits on streets and alleys around March 21. Officials are encouraging contractors and truckers to move heavy loads before then.

A city truck and delivery route map will be available at: https://www.bismarcknd.gov/DocumentCenter/View/19457/Truck-Route-Map.

Load limits are now in effect on state highways in southwest North Dakota. The area includes south of Interstate 94 to the South Dakota border, and from the Montana border to Highway 49 at the junction of Highway 21.

Motorists can find detailed information on load restrictions statewide at http://www.dot.nd.gov/loadlimitinfo.asp.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or go to travel.dot.nd.gov. Email and text alerts are available through GovDelivery on that site.

