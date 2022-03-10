Load limits start Monday in southwest North Dakota

Load restrictions will be in place on state highways in southwest North Dakota beginning Monday at 7 a.m. Central time.

The area includes south of Interstate 94 to the South Dakota border, and from the Montana border to Highway 49 at the junction of Highway 21.

Load limits are aimed at protecting roads left vulnerable by the spring thaw. They're typically implemented until roadbeds have stabilized enough to carry normal loads. Restrictions typically start in the southwest.

Motorists can find detailed information on load restrictions at http://www.dot.nd.gov/loadlimitinfo.asp.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or go to travel.dot.nd.gov. Email and text alerts are available through GovDelivery on that site.

