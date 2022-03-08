Load limits loom in North Dakota

Seasonal load restrictions could be put in place on North Dakota state highways as early as next week, according to the Department of Transportation.
Load limits are aimed at protecting roads left vulnerable by the spring thaw. They're typically implemented until roadbeds have stabilized enough to carry normal loads.
Restrictions typically go into effect starting in the southwest region of the state.
For updated seasonal load restrictions call 511 or go to travel.dot.nd.gov. Email and text alerts are available through GovDelivery. For more information, go to dot.nd.gov.