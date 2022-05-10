 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Load limits lifted Wednesday

Burleigh County is lifting seasonal load restrictions effective 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Seasonal load limits also will be lifted on most roadways in Bismarck and on North Dakota highways in the southwest and south central regions at that time.

Load limits are aimed at protecting roads left vulnerable by wet conditions. Restrictions typically are implemented in the spring until roadbeds have stabilized enough to carry normal loads.

For more information, go to www.burleighco.comwww.bismarcknd.gov/streets and www.dot.nd.gov/loadlimitinfo.asp.

