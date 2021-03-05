Load limits going on some state highways

Seasonal load restrictions will be placed on North Dakota state highways in the south central and southwestern regions of the state effective 7 a.m. Central time on Tuesday.

Load limits are aimed at protecting roads left vulnerable by the spring thaw. They're typically lifted only when roadbeds have stabilized enough to carry normal loads.

The load restrictions are south of Interstate 94 from Jamestown west to the Montana border. Motorists are encouraged to check the load restriction map daily, as restrictions can change quickly due to weather.

Statewide load restriction information is available by calling 511 or going online at www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info. Load restriction email updates also are available, at http://www.dot.nd.gov/roadreport/loadlimit/loadlimitinfo.asp.

