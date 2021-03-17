Load limits going on all remaining state highways

Seasonal load restrictions will be in place on all North Dakota state highways as of Friday morning, according to the Transportation Department.

Limits are already in place on many highways. Those remaining will be added to the list as of 7 a.m. Central time Friday.

Load limits are aimed at protecting roads left vulnerable by the spring thaw. They're typically lifted only when roadbeds have stabilized enough to carry normal loads.

Statewide load restriction information is available by calling 511 or going online at www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info. Load restriction email updates also are available, at http://www.dot.nd.gov/roadreport/loadlimit/loadlimitinfo.asp.

