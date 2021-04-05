 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Load limits being lifted in southwest North Dakota
0 comments

Load limits being lifted in southwest North Dakota

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Seasonal load restrictions will be lifted on North Dakota highways in the southwest region effective 7 a.m. Central time Tuesday.

The area includes highways south of Interstate 94 from the Montana border to the Missouri River.

Load limits are aimed at protecting roads left vulnerable by the spring thaw. They're typically lifted when roadbeds have stabilized enough to carry normal loads. Motorists are encouraged to check the load restriction map daily, as restrictions may change quickly due to weather. 

Statewide seasonal load restriction information is available by calling 511 or going to travel.dot.nd.gov. Load restriction email updates are available at dot.nd.gov/roadreport/loadlimit/loadlimitinfo.asp

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Capitol Police officer killed after suspect rams car into barrier

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News