Load limits being lifted in southwest North Dakota

Seasonal load restrictions will be lifted on North Dakota highways in the southwest region effective 7 a.m. Central time Tuesday.

The area includes highways south of Interstate 94 from the Montana border to the Missouri River.

Load limits are aimed at protecting roads left vulnerable by the spring thaw. They're typically lifted when roadbeds have stabilized enough to carry normal loads. Motorists are encouraged to check the load restriction map daily, as restrictions may change quickly due to weather.

Statewide seasonal load restriction information is available by calling 511 or going to travel.dot.nd.gov. Load restriction email updates are available at dot.nd.gov/roadreport/loadlimit/loadlimitinfo.asp

