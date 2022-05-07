Load limits being lifted in southwest North Dakota, Bismarck

Seasonal load restrictions will be lifted on North Dakota highways in the southwest region at 7 a.m. Monday, and on most roadways in Bismarck at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.
The southwest area is state Highway 22 west to the Montana border, and Interstate 94 south to the South Dakota border, according to the state Transportation Department.
Load limits are aimed at protecting roads left vulnerable by wet conditions. Restrictions typically are implemented in the spring until roadbeds have stabilized enough to carry normal loads.
Year-round 6-ton load restrictions will remain in effect on some city roadways. For more information, go to www.bismarcknd.gov/streets.
Detailed information on state load restriction orders is at www.dot.nd.gov/loadlimitinfo.asp.