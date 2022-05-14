 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Load limits being lifted in region

Seasonal load restrictions will be lifted on North Dakota highways in the western, central, and south-central regions at 7 a.m. Monday.

The areas include Highway 2 to the South Dakota border, Interstate 94 south to the South Dakota border, and west of Highway 1 to the Montana border.

Load limits are aimed at protecting roads left vulnerable by wet conditions. Restrictions typically are lifted after roadbeds have stabilized enough to carry normal loads.

For more information, go to www.dot.nd.gov/loadlimitinfo.asp.

