Lightning strike leads to spill at saltwater disposal well in McKenzie County

A lightning strike at a McKenzie County saltwater disposal well Wednesday blew off the lid of a tank and resulted in a brine and oil spill.

The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division reported the spill Thursday at an E-Source Energy site known as Pembroke SWD No. 1, about 9 miles south of Watford City. About 800 barrels or 33,600 gallons of brine and 40 barrels or 1,680 gallons of oil spilled. The fluids were contained to the well site and have been recovered, according to the state, which says it will continue to monitor the cleanup effort.

The lightning hit a tank but there was no fire burning when the fire department arrived, as sometimes happens when lightning hits a saltwater disposal site, McKenzie County Emergency Manager Karolin Jappe said. No one was injured.

Jappe is among those who have pushed for greater protections to prevent catastrophes when storms roll through the prairie and lightning strikes saltwater disposal facilities. At the sites, brine from oil and gas production is injected back underground for permanent storage.

The state commissioned a study on the lightning phenomenon last year, concluding that many unknowns persist. North Dakota averages about nine lighting-related oil field spills per year.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

