Light rain boosts efforts in Horse Pasture Fire
North Unit

The Horse Pasture Fire burns at the North Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park on Wednesday. This view shows an area burned at the north boundary of the park.

 Tom Stromme

Firefighters brought a blaze that’s been burning for more than a week in northwestern North Dakota to a new level of containment overnight on Saturday.

The Horse Pasture Fire is now at 90% containment, according to information from the National Park Service. The park service’s website reported that light rain fell in the area Sunday morning, and the forecast in the area is for a rain and snow mix through Tuesday.

The fire has scorched some 5,000 acres fire in the Little Missouri National Grassland, McKenzie Ranger District and Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

The fire started April 3 and has forced the closure of the North Unit of the national park, the CCC Campground, the northern portion of the Maah Daah Hey Trail, the Long X and Sunset Trail, Summit Campground, and the Summit Overlook and Viewpoint Trails.

