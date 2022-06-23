Licenses remain after North Dakota deer gun lottery

More than 5,500 deer gun hunting licenses remain after North Dakota's license lottery.

Individual results can be found at the state Game and Fish Department website, at gf.nd.gov.

Game and Fish made 64,200 licenses available this year, down 11% from last year due in large part to an outbreak of disease in western North Dakota deer last year. More than 71,000 people applied for a gun license, in addition to more than 13,600 gratis applicants.

Only resident applicants who were unsuccessful in the lottery can apply for remaining licenses. The online application period begins Wednesday. The deadline is July 13.

North Dakota’s 2022 deer gun season opens Nov. 4 at noon and continues through Nov. 20.

Hunter success during the 2021 season was 57%, down sharply from 68% in 2020, again due largely to epizootic hemorrhagic disease. Game and Fish generally considers 70% to be a successful season, though the threshold is not an absolute.

Last year, about 10% of eligible North Dakota deer hunters requested a refund of their license due to the surge of EHD beginning in late August that killed more than 1,200 deer.

Deer hunting is big business in North Dakota and important to the state's economy. Deer hunters on average are in the field for about five days, spending hundreds of dollars daily, according to Game and Fish and state Tourism Division data.

