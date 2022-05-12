Letter carrier food drive set Saturday

The 28th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is set for Saturday.
The effort is sponsored by the National Association of Letter Carriers in partnership with the Missouri Slope Areawide United Way.
Letter carriers will be collecting nonperishable food items for more than 16 local food pantries and United Way’s Backpack Program. Donations can be placed next to mailboxes.
One in five children living in the Bismarck-Mandan area relies on nutrition assistance, according to United Way.
People can volunteer to help mail carriers collect food or sort the food for distribution. For more information go to https://bit.ly/3w7HrA8.