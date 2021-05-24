Leisure airline travel rebounding in North Dakota, but state eyes more business travel

North Dakota’s eight commercial service airports in April saw a significant increase in passenger numbers over April 2020, when the onset of the coronavirus pandemic caused boardings to plunge to their lowest monthly count on record.
However, this April's total was far below the pre-pandemic level in April 2019, according to the state Aeronautics Commission.
The airports in Bismarck, Minot, Williston, Dickinson, Grand Forks, Fargo, Devils Lake and Jamestown collectively had 62,163 passenger boardings last month, down from 72,504 in March and from 92,063 in April 2019. However, the total was up considerably from the April 2020 figure of 4,964 -- the lowest monthly total since record keeping began four decades ago.
Boardings have been slowly rebounding since then.
“Our airports and aviation industry have endured a long road to recovery since last April when passenger levels dropped 95% as our country worked together to slow the spread of COVID-19,” state Aeronautics Commissioner Kyle Wanner said. “Leisure travel has been growing and allowing for an initial recovery in air travel demand. As the nation’s recovery from the pandemic continues, we would also like to see additional business travel begin to cycle back into the market.”
All airports saw an April increase in passengers from the previous year. Bismarck had an increase of 14,296 boardings -- an elevenfold increase. But Jamestown was the only airport to see an increase over April 2019 numbers. Bismarck saw a decline of more than 37%.
Year-to-date boardings lag from 2020 at all airports except Devils Lake and Jamestown. Bismarck's decline is just under 15%, Dickinson's is about 41% and Williston's is 50%.
Airport aid
Millions of dollars in federal coronavirus pandemic aid has been flowing to North Dakota airports. The latest is a $1.2 million award to the Williston airport.
The money is through a COVID-19 relief package approved by Congress late last year, according to U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, both R-N.D. The funds are for myriad uses ranging from operations to sanitizing work.