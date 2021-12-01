Learner's permit test available online

Young North Dakota drivers seeking their learning permit can now take their driver's license knowledge test online, the state Transportation Department announced Wednesday.

“It's simple to register, available 24/7, and testing can be done immediately from anywhere with internet access," said Brad Schaffer, director of the state driver's license division.

The online test costs $10. Customers will need access to a computer with a keyboard, mouse and camera to take the test; tablets and smartphones are not supported.

Once a customer passes the test, he or she will be sent a link to schedule an appointment at a local driver’s license office. There they will provide the required documentation and receive a learner’s permit.

For more information, go to https://dot.nd.gov/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0