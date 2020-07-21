Leaders of #NoDAPL movement await pipeline shutdown

CANNON BALL -- Dave Archambault’s house sits atop a grassy bluff where chokecherry trees and wild turnips grow on the slopes leading to the Missouri River.
“It’s peaceful to walk along the river,” said the former tribal chairman, who has long dreamed of a bike path running parallel to the water. “It would be sad if anything came down and destroyed it.”
From the bluff, he can see power lines crossing the water, marking the approximate spot where oil flows 90 feet below the river through the Dakota Access Pipeline.
Developer Energy Transfer says a leak at that location is highly unlikely. But if it were to happen, a drainage amid the slopes could be one of the areas where crews would try to contain the oil, Archambault said.
“Here,” he said, pointing to a dip between two bluffs one recent morning. “Under my house.”
The pipeline has carried as much as 570,000 barrels of oil under the water every day for three years, but a federal judge revoked a key permit for it earlier this month and ordered it emptied for the duration of a lengthy environmental review.
That’s what Archambault sought four years ago when the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe sued over the pipeline. As chairman, he became one of the most recognizable and vocal pipeline opponents when the tribe’s effort to stop the project drew international attention and thousands of supporters who camped and protested near construction sites.
Now out of the spotlight and tribal leadership, he still follows developments in the legal case closely. The latest include the shutdown order and another ruling by U.S. District Judge James Boasberg this spring requiring that a federal permitting agency conduct an extensive Environmental Impact Statement projected to take at least 13 months.
“It’s a good feeling but at the same time, it took too long,” Archambault said. “I felt the judge had everything he needed at the onset to make this ruling, but it took four years.”
Boasberg ordered more environmental study once before, in June 2017, but he allowed oil to keep flowing during the 14 months it took the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to finish that review. The judge later concluded the work wasn't adequate and ordered the EIS, deciding this time that a shutdown was warranted in part to ensure federal regulators didn't drag their heels on the study.
The first pipeline protest camp formed in April 2016 northwest of Archambault’s home in Cannon Ball on LaDonna Allard’s land. The Sacred Stone Camp grew in size over the next few months and inspired others along the confluence of the Cannonball and Missouri rivers, including the main Oceti Sakowin camp that essentially morphed into a small city.
Protesters left the site in early 2017, and Allard reestablished her camp at her house, a half hour south in Fort Yates. She has traveled the world speaking about her experience, and she vows to go out, shovel in hand, to dig up the pipe one day.
When she got word earlier this month that Boasberg ordered the pipeline to shut down, she cried. Then she remembered to expect an appeal.
“Don’t celebrate,” she told herself. “There’s nothing to celebrate yet. It’s going to be a while.”
Promoting dialogue
Years after the tribe’s fight over the pipeline faded from the spotlight, Archambault still laughs and shakes his head at the rumors that once circulated about him -- that Energy Transfer paid him off, or that he owns a house in Bismarck’s lavish Fox Island neighborhood.
The far-fetched stories came about the longer the protest camps endured, especially once he asked protesters to leave in December 2016 after the Obama administration stepped in and temporarily halted the pipeline project.
Most recently, Archambault has kept busy working with a crew of people unemployed due to the temporary closure of the reservation’s casinos during the coronavirus pandemic. They’re building an 8-mile fence for buffalo on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation. He hopes to next help facilitate regenerative farming practices to restore soils on Standing Rock.
Archambault is eager to share the lessons he learned leading the tribe through the early days of the pipeline fight, something he does as a senior fellow with First Peoples Worldwide, based at the University of Colorado Boulder. The program encourages dialogue between Indigenous groups and business interests.
“There’s a need to engage and talk and try to understand what the concern is (of Indigenous people),” he said. “Having an early conversation is important just for understanding, and not assuming that federal laws are going to resolve everything for us.”
A pivotal moment for Archambault came in December 2016 amid pipeline construction and large protests, when he spoke with Energy Transfer CEO Kelcy Warren and shared with him the tribe’s reasons for resisting the project.
“From the very beginning of westerners coming into our territory, every infrastructure project changed the way we live,” he said.
The railroad system, for example, brought hunting for sport to the West in the 19th century.
“The railroad was what facilitated the near-extinction of over 60 million buffalo,” said Archambault, adding that the buffalo of the Great Plains made up the economy of tribal nations, providing food, materials for shelter and an ecosystem that supported other species.
Then in the mid-20th century, the Corps of Engineers dammed the Missouri River. The agency installed the Oahe Dam north of Pierre, S.D., “flooding our lands right here and taking 60,000 acres of prime river bottom land,” Archambault said.
“Over two centuries, we have been giving up everything,” he said.
Archambault recounted that history to Warren and recalls the pipeline executive saying that if he had heard that message a year earlier, “We wouldn’t be in this situation.”
“That helped me realize that early engagement and a better understanding of the deep-rooted history … only benefits and helps companies,” Archambault said.
Energy Transfer representatives did not respond to a request for comment on the exchange with the then-tribal chairman.
Archambault would like to see federal reform to help ensure those conversations happen early, to give tribes a seat at the table like a permitting agency, such as the Corps or state public utility commissions.
Federal law does require consultation with tribes on infrastructure projects, and the Corps says it reached out to Standing Rock numerous times as it studied the pipeline but never received a response.
Archambault said the existing consultation process comes too late in the game, enabling agencies to just “check a box” indicating that the task is complete.
As the legal battle over the pipeline continues through the courts, he would like to see a judge order that the Corps consult with Standing Rock in a meaningful way on the EIS to ensure “that the tribe has input.”
The camp continues
Allard, a historian who has worked for decades to protect sacred sites, hopes to help with the environmental review process.
“I’ve walked most of North Dakota. I’ve walked the Bakken,” she said. “Working with all these federal agencies, I’ve always had a good rapport.”
At first, her resistance to Dakota Access was “not about oil, fossil fuels, stopping a pipeline,” she said. It came about because her son, who died 14 years ago, is buried on a hill near the pipeline.
“I’ll defend my son’s grave until the day I die,” she said.
The camp she founded near the family cemetery grew into a larger movement as people from across the world arrived at the Standing Rock border in solidarity with the tribe. They set up tents, teepees and other shelters at the camps, some of which stayed in place for months.
Mongolian yurts that once housed protesters now surround her home in Fort Yates.
“People come and go from all over the world,” she said.
They often stay a week or two at a time and work on projects in the community. On a recent afternoon, they distributed food to tribal members.
Allard often takes them to the site of the original Sacred Stone Camp, where they pray and hold water ceremonies, and they pick flowers and herbs for medicine.
Some people return to the area to heal from trauma they experienced during the pipeline protests, as police and protesters clashed.
Allard can relate. Helicopters carrying law enforcement personnel often flew over pipeline protests to track demonstrators, and she recalled a time when she heard a helicopter buzzing overhead during a trip to New York long after the protests ended.
“I ducked,” she said. “We still have all these issues.”
The road ahead
In the years since the pipeline protests, Allard has traveled the world with other Indigenous activists.
She speaks about her experience fighting the pipeline and promotes the divestment movement, urging financial institutions to withdraw money from causes activists see as unethical.
“If you want change, you have to do it yourself,” she said.
Activism still has limits -- the ultimate fate of the pipeline lies with the court system. Allard anticipates a lot of “back and forth” as the tribe, Corps and Energy Transfer vie for favorable rulings.
Both she and Archambault will be watching.
“We’re going to sit on pins and needles and continue to wonder what’s going to happen,” Archambault said.
