Leaders of #NoDAPL movement await pipeline shutdown

Now out of the spotlight and tribal leadership, he still follows developments in the legal case closely. The latest include the shutdown order and another ruling by U.S. District Judge James Boasberg this spring requiring that a federal permitting agency conduct an extensive Environmental Impact Statement projected to take at least 13 months.

“It’s a good feeling but at the same time, it took too long,” Archambault said. “I felt the judge had everything he needed at the onset to make this ruling, but it took four years.”

Boasberg ordered more environmental study once before, in June 2017, but he allowed oil to keep flowing during the 14 months it took the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to finish that review. The judge later concluded the work wasn't adequate and ordered the EIS, deciding this time that a shutdown was warranted in part to ensure federal regulators didn't drag their heels on the study.

The first pipeline protest camp formed in April 2016 northwest of Archambault’s home in Cannon Ball on LaDonna Allard’s land. The Sacred Stone Camp grew in size over the next few months and inspired others along the confluence of the Cannonball and Missouri rivers, including the main Oceti Sakowin camp that essentially morphed into a small city.