Leader confident marijuana measure will be on November ballot

The leader of an initiative to legalize recreational marijuana in North Dakota says his group is confident it can collect enough signatures to bring the matter to voters later this year.

The group Legalize ND needs to collect at least 13,452 valid signatures by July 6 to get the statutory initiated measure on the November general election ballot.

Legalize ND chairman David Owen tells Prairie Public radio that the group already is closing in on 2,000 signatures after about a month of circulating petitions.

"We are on schedule," he said. "And we'll be on the November ballot, assuming everything goes well."

The group gathered enough signatures to put a legalization measure on the ballot in 2018, but that effort failed 41% to 59%.

Another initiated measure that would enshrine cannabis in the state's constitution is making the rounds across the state. The group ND for Freedom of Cannabis Act needs twice as many signatures as Owen's group since it's pushing an initiated constitutional measure, with 26,904 signatures required.

