Lawsuit seeks voting rights for tribal members who live off Fort Berthold Reservation

Two members of the Three Affiliated Tribes have filed a federal lawsuit over voting rules for tribal elections, seeking to do away with a requirement that tribal members who live outside the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation must return to be eligible to vote.
Their lawsuit, filed last week, also calls for a restructuring of the tribal council.
Lead plaintiff Raymond Cross is a former tribal attorney. He lives in Arizona and has a spinal tumor that limits his mobility, according to the complaint.
Cross sought an absentee ballot to vote in a 2018 tribal election, citing his disability. The Tribal Business Council Election Board rejected his request “with a curt written explanation that because he resided off Reservation he was ineligible for an absentee ballot,” the court document says.
The lawsuit claims the residency requirement “unfairly and substantially” burdens the plaintiffs’ “fundamental and undisputed rights to vote, as well as those rights of Cross' fellow nonresident” voters. The complaint estimates that at least 75% of tribal members live outside Fort Berthold.
“It’s relatively easy to obtain exemptions from having to appear physically at the polling site on the reservation on election day,” Cross said in an interview. “But those exemptions are available only to resident voters, not nonresidents."
Tribal Chairman Mark Fox said in a statement that resident absentee voting is allowed “in very limited circumstances.”
Fox, along with the other six members of the Tribal Business Council, are named as defendants in the lawsuit. The chairman said the defendants will seek to have the case dismissed.
“The MHA Nation Courts have exclusive jurisdiction over any challenge to the MHA Nation’s Constitution and election laws,” he said, using the acronym for Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara. “Tribal court review of the plaintiffs’ claims remains ongoing.”
The matter has been litigated for two years in the tribal court system. Cross and his sister Marilyn Hudson, the other plaintiff, appealed a decision from the MHA District Court to the tribal Supreme Court last year after the lower court dismissed their claims. The Supreme Court justices wrote in their ruling that “it is within the inherent sovereignty of their tribe” to define voter rights.
“To this end there is nothing to preclude a tribe from limiting eligible voters by membership status, age and even residency as is reflected in the TAT Constitution,” they wrote.
The plaintiffs, Cross and Hudson, have decided to pursue the matter further in federal court. They argue the tribe's requirements surrounding voting and residency violate the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965, as well as the due process and equal protection clauses of the U.S. Constitution.
The dispute over voting and residency dates back to Cross's father’s days as tribal chairman in the 1950s.
Federal officials at the time carried out a policy of “Indian termination,” which involved ending the guardianship relationship between the federal government and tribes, following World War II when the U.S. government had assumed a large amount of debt and wanted to cut down on expenses, Cross said.
Through various means, the federal government sought to reduce its responsibilities to tribes, including by getting Native Americans to leave their reservations and resettle in big cities, he said.
“Almost every member of my family became an American Indian relocatee,” said Cross, who explained that they were given a one-way ticket via bus or train.
The government through the program pledged assistance with locating housing and employment, to help bring American Indians into mainstream culture, according to the National Archives.
On Fort Berthold, the matter is tied to the $7.5 million that had been awarded to tribal members in damages following the building of the Garrison Dam, which flooded part of the reservation and displaced many residents. Young tribal members without money or job prospects as a result of the flooding left the reservation, according to the complaint.
The federal government held up the $7.5 million until it convinced tribal leaders in 1956 to agree to a deal that would restructure the tribe’s legal and political life, according to the complaint.
“It’s a difficult personal history for me,” Cross said.
The Tribal Business Council, as a result of the bargain, introduced the concept of “segment-based representation,” in which its members are elected from each of six geographic segments that make up the reservation, the complaint states. The bargain also led to a distinction between residents and nonresidents, according to the document. Tribal members who left the reservation could not hold office, although they retained the right to vote via absentee ballot, according to the complaint.
But that changed in 1986, when the Tribal Business Council after a political power struggle on the reservation began requiring that a tribal member who lives outside Fort Berthold “shall return to the reservation in order to vote,” according to the complaint.
Cross said the lawsuit is about “taking the tribe from its wrong turn, so to speak, back in 1956, up to date.”
“All of this is an effort in part to provide justice, but also to allow the tribal people to see themselves as a people of the 21st century … not a people of the 19th century where they were dictated to by the BIA,” he said, referring to the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs.
The lawsuit seeks to prohibit the enforcement of the tribe’s requirement that members return to the reservation to vote. It also calls for all nonresident members of voting age to have the option to vote via absentee ballot for the upcoming tribal general election on Nov. 3.
The suit asks for a person to be appointed to oversee the absentee voting process, as well as to overhaul the tribal council system so that it would be made up of six representatives elected at large, as well as the tribal chairman.
