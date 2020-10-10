Lawsuit seeks voting rights for tribal members who live off Fort Berthold Reservation

The federal government held up the $7.5 million until it convinced tribal leaders in 1956 to agree to a deal that would restructure the tribe’s legal and political life, according to the complaint.

“It’s a difficult personal history for me,” Cross said.

The Tribal Business Council, as a result of the bargain, introduced the concept of “segment-based representation,” in which its members are elected from each of six geographic segments that make up the reservation, the complaint states. The bargain also led to a distinction between residents and nonresidents, according to the document. Tribal members who left the reservation could not hold office, although they retained the right to vote via absentee ballot, according to the complaint.

But that changed in 1986, when the Tribal Business Council after a political power struggle on the reservation began requiring that a tribal member who lives outside Fort Berthold “shall return to the reservation in order to vote,” according to the complaint.

Cross said the lawsuit is about “taking the tribe from its wrong turn, so to speak, back in 1956, up to date.”