Lawmakers to consider $150M plan to bring Bakken gas to eastern North Dakota

A proposal to use $150 million in federal stimulus money to build another pipeline delivering natural gas from the Bakken to eastern North Dakota is among the issues state lawmakers will consider next week when they convene at the Capitol.

Lawmakers plan to divvy up $1 billion from the federal American Rescue Plan Act during the special session, and the money leaders hope to set aside for a pipeline could make the prospect of such a project more attractive to developers.

"There's been a longstanding desire to see more North Dakota gas be used in the state," North Dakota Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad said.

Kringstad is the state official who keeps tabs on oil and gas production and transportation data, and for years he's heard conversations lamenting the disparity between the western and eastern parts of the state in terms of gas access. The Bakken region of western North Dakota produces substantial quantities of gas alongside oil, and some of it is wastefully burned off in flares at well sites rather than piped to a processing plant and put to use due to a lack of infrastructure.

Some eastern North Dakota communities have gas service because they happen to be near a limited number of pipelines that extend to that part of the state, but many do not.

Much of the gas produced within North Dakota is transported to markets in other states on major pipelines such as Northern Border, which ends in the Chicago area.

WBI Energy operates a pipeline that already delivers gas to parts of eastern North Dakota.

Cost appears to be the major barrier to building another pipeline that would carry Bakken gas eastward within the state. Such a project comes with a roughly $1 billion price tag. The economics tend to work out better to send gas down existing pipelines into other states rather than build a new project from scratch, Kringstad said.

Companies such as WBI, part of MDU Resources Group, have thought about building a new pipeline crossing the state in the past. WBI gauged interest in a proposal early last year, but the project did not garner enough customer commitments to make it economical, spokesperson Laura Lueder said.

WBI is among several companies watching the Legislature's next moves.

"Certainly WBI would be well-positioned to help with that initiative," Lueder said.

Oklahoma-based Oneok is another pipeline developer with assets in the Bakken, including numerous gas processing plants. Oneok "is continually looking for and evaluating opportunities to provide new and expanding markets for growing Williston (Basin) production while enhancing the economic development opportunities of North Dakota," the company told the Tribune in response to an inquiry about whether it would be interested in developing a new pipeline within the state.

Xcel Energy delivers natural gas to some eastern North Dakota cities by tapping into a pipeline in western Minnesota. The utility company told the Tribune it continues "to actively review ways to extend natural gas service to more communities in North Dakota" and is interested in working with the state to accomplish that.

Kringstad said the state might need to kick in more than $150 million to make a project viable.

Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, said the state could consider making more funding available during the next regular legislative session in 2023.

"The important thing is to decide is this a good investment for the state," he said.

Holmberg chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee, which is slated to discuss the proposal contained within Senate Bill 2345 next Tuesday. The legislation carves out $10 million of the $150 million specifically for pipeline service to Grand Forks County. Some parts of the county can access gas, but not all.

"We don't have enough gas," Holmberg said. "We need gas, particularly for industrial development."

Manufacturers and other industrial facilities that use fuel in their operations tend to view natural gas as among their cheapest options. Proponents say the availability of gas can be a key factor in a company's decision on where to locate a plant.

Many parts of North Dakota without access to gas use propane and electricity. That's the case in Rugby, a small town in north-central North Dakota. Community leaders there have searched for years for a way bring natural gas to the town. The community is too far from any pipelines to cheaply tap into them.

"Having natural gas in our community is what would allow us to attract manufacturers," said Karl Frigaard, executive director of Rugby's Job Development Authority.

If a new pipeline were to pass near Rugby, service to the community could also benefit its agriculture sector, as well as residents wanting another option for home heating, he said.

It's too early to know the route of any future pipelines. The bill the Legislature will consider next week would make $150 million in grant money available to the North Dakota Industrial Commission to distribute. The three-member commission is chaired by Gov. Doug Burgum.

The addition of new pipelines and processing plants in recent years has allowed the Bakken's oil and gas industry to rein in the percentage of gas flared off at well sites. The coronavirus pandemic caused oil and gas production to fall in 2020, which also helped bring flaring in line with state targets.

Kringstad's projections show the state will need new gas infrastructure in as little as two years if the industry is to keep flaring at bay.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.