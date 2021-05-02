Lawmakers, governor honor longtime Capitol Cafe worker

“There’s a line of six people in Loretta’s line, and there’s one with three in the other line. They’ll go in the line with six, because they know you’ll get it done faster than the other person with three.”

State Transportation Department Director Bill Panos presented Boehm with a North Dakota license plate that reads “Loretta” -- for display, since she doesn’t own a car.

Speaker Kim Koppelman, R-West Fargo, gave Boehm the opportunity to speak. She declined, but acknowledged the assembly with a smile and a nod of her head.

Boehm, who grew up in McClusky, told the Tribune that when she started at the Capitol, big-selling items in the cafe were "candy, cigarettes and cigars."

She said work in the cafe has been enjoyable -- including the perk of "no evenings, no weekends and all the holidays" -- and she plans to continue for another year and a half.

Dockter is related to Boehm -- his mother is her first cousin.

“We want just to thank you for your hard work,” he said. “Every day you do your work, you do it hard, you’re always pleasant, and you always remind me if I make mistakes you’ll let my mother know. So I make sure to be on my best behavior.”

