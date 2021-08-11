Lawmakers debate conflicts of interest if Land Board makeup changes

Lawmakers are studying whether to add the North Dakota agriculture commissioner to a board tasked with managing public land and the revenue generated from it for the benefit of schools.
Such a change would require an amendment to the state constitution, something that voters could see on their ballots down the road.
Ranchers and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring supported the proposed change during the legislative session earlier this year, but the five-member Board of University and School Lands opposed it, citing potential conflicts of interest as it would mean that the entirety of another state commission would sit on the board.
Senate Bill 2282 initially sought to replace the state treasurer with the agriculture commissioner on the board, which is commonly called the Land Board. It was amended into a study of the issue that lawmakers are required to complete before the next legislative session in 2023.
That study began Wednesday when the interim Judiciary Committee met at the state Capitol. Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring did not attend, but his deputy spoke on his behalf.
“He sees every year what is going on in agriculture and he can bring that aspect to the board,” Deputy Agriculture Commissioner Tom Bodine said. “I don’t see it as a conflict of interest, especially if voters of this state agree that he should be a member of that board.”
The board is tasked with investing revenue from the state’s trust lands, which include 707,000 surface acres and 2.6 million mineral acres. Revenue is generated when landowners and oil companies, among others, lease those lands. Ranchers, for example, use the land for cattle grazing. The state also collects significant oil and gas royalties from the development of state-owned minerals.
The Land Board is chaired by Gov. Doug Burgum and includes the attorney general, secretary of state, superintendent of public instruction and state treasurer.
Two of those members -- the governor and attorney general -- also sit on the North Dakota Industrial Commission. The agriculture commissioner is that group's third member.
Land Commissioner Jodi Smith heads up the Department of Trust Lands, the administrative agency overseen by the Land Board. The board and Industrial Commission are already intertwined in litigation, she said. Other potential conflicts could arise in instances such as when her department seeks board permission to apply for grant money administered by an arm of the Industrial Commission, which ultimately has to make the final call, she said.
Having the full commission sitting on the board could create “both the appearance and the opportunity for board members to be influenced by conflicting responsibilities," she said.
She added that the board works with a number of different interests such as the agriculture community, the oil industry and Native American tribes that may have opinions about whether they, too, are adequately represented.
All five members of the Land Board were in agreement at their last meeting in July that the board makeup should not change. Several indicated they have personal experience in agriculture.
Smith told the Judiciary Committee on Wednesday that she does, too, and that members of her staff have significant expertise to inform the board.
Several lawmakers took a different view of the conflict of interest issue.
Sen. Janne Myrdal, R-Edinburg, suggested that having the superintendent of public instruction on the board presents a potential conflict. Money managed by the board benefits North Dakota's K-12 schools and universities.
The committee chair weighed in, too.
“You already have a majority of that commission as members of the Land Board,” said Rep. Kim Koppelman, R-West Fargo. “I’m not sure if there’s not a conflict of interest now.”
A Grand Forks Democrat, Sen. JoNell Bakke, responded that by adding the third member of the commission to the board, the state would be “increasing that conflict of interest.”
“I think at this point you have a board that is working quite effectively,” she said. “They don’t seem to be having a problem in their understanding of agricultural issues, so I don’t see the point of adding ag to this and then increasing this conflict of interest.”
The idea to change the makeup of the board arose after the Department of Trust Lands in 2020 began holding leasing auctions online rather than in-person to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The change frustrated some ranchers who encountered trouble trying to bid online to lease land. The department has since resumed in-person auctions.
Ranchers reached out to state officials to express their concerns about the online auctions, and advocates then proposed legislation to add a voice representing agriculture to the board.
Bodine said Goehring would like to have more involvement with the board, and that his perspective could be beneficial when issues arise such as how the board ought to help ranchers struggling in the drought.
The Land Board’s makeup has changed just once throughout state history -- in the 1980s after a two-year review process spurred by the Legislature’s desire to examine the potential for reorganization within state government. That process led to putting the treasurer on the board in place of the state auditor, who was viewed as having a conflict of interest.
Smith said just one other state, Oklahoma, has an agricultural official on its land board. Twenty-six states have land departments, and about half those are overseen by a board, she said.
