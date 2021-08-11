Lawmakers debate conflicts of interest if Land Board makeup changes

Land Commissioner Jodi Smith heads up the Department of Trust Lands, the administrative agency overseen by the Land Board. The board and Industrial Commission are already intertwined in litigation, she said. Other potential conflicts could arise in instances such as when her department seeks board permission to apply for grant money administered by an arm of the Industrial Commission, which ultimately has to make the final call, she said.

Having the full commission sitting on the board could create “both the appearance and the opportunity for board members to be influenced by conflicting responsibilities," she said.

She added that the board works with a number of different interests such as the agriculture community, the oil industry and Native American tribes that may have opinions about whether they, too, are adequately represented.

All five members of the Land Board were in agreement at their last meeting in July that the board makeup should not change. Several indicated they have personal experience in agriculture.