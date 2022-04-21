Law officers to crack down on speeding, aggressive driving

Law enforcement agencies across North Dakota will be cracking down on speeding and aggressive driving over the next month.
Extra patrols will be on the road during the "Obey the Sign or Pay the Fine" enforcement campaign that starts Friday and runs through May 22.
More than one-fourth of motor vehicle fatalities in North Dakota last year were speed-related, according to the state Department of Transportation.
“Aggressive drivers can follow too closely and change lanes frequently without signals," Bismarck Police Chief Dave Draovitch said. "They are a danger to themselves and everyone else. Make every attempt to get out of the way if you are confronted by an aggressive driver.”
The campaign is part of the state's Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries. More information is at https://visionzero.nd.gov/.