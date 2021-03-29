Law officers to crack down on distracted driving

Law enforcement across the state will have extra patrols on the road in April to enforce the state’s distracted driving law.

The special enforcement effort is part of the national "U Drive. U Text. U Pay." campaign. A similar effort in North Dakota last September resulted in nearly 300 citations.

“When you drive distracted, you are putting yourself and everyone else at risk,” Mandan Police Chief Jason Ziegler said in a statement. “Use technology to beat technology and download a do-not-disturb app to support your choice to drive distraction-free.”

The campaign is part of the state's Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.

